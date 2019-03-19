President Donald Trump's proposed 2020 budget should fund at least $80 million in desperately needed upgrades for the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control in Westbury, which oversees the nation's busiest air traffic, Sen. Charles Schumer said Tuesday.

The administration's proposed budget, unveiled last week, allocates $7.8 billion for air traffic control facilities nationwide to "provide safe, secure, and cost effective air traffic services to commercial and private aviation."

While the Department of Transportation budget proposal does not specify which air traffic centers would receive the funds, Schumer said Tuesday that Westbury's TRACON is badly in need of a funding infusion to keep it operational and protected against future cuts.

"We are here to say that Long Island should come first," Schumer said at a news conference at the Westbury TRACON. "We are the busiest area in the country and we need the dollars … I will use all my clout in the Congress to make sure Long Island is at the top of the list and gets the funding that it needs."

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration did not respond to a request for comment.

With a staff of roughly 400, Westbury's TRACON is responsible for guiding and monitoring about 3,000 flights daily in and out of Kennedy Airport, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty, Teterboro and dozens of other regional airports, including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma and Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

But labor leaders said the 40-year-old facility off Stewart Avenue is outdated and needs to be modernized.

The $80 million would fund construction of a new two-story, 20,000-square-foot building that would serve as the facility's primary air traffic control and equipment rooms.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Funds also would be allocated for new equipment to protect against cyber threat intrusions, computer systems, repurposing of existing equipment and extended training, including takeoff safety reviews.

Kevin Maney, president of the local National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said the "sustainment project" would bridge the gap between the antiquated existing facility and a permanent replacement of the Westbury center.

"We have the most complex air space in the world," Maney said. "We should have the most up-to-date air traffic control facility and equipment available to go along with that."

Long Island's other TRACON facility in Ronkonkoma, Schumer said, is more modern and less in need of upgrades.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran endorsed the funding request, arguing it would keep the skies over Long Island safe while creating construction jobs and preserving existing positions.

"We need our voices to be heard loud and clear," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. "Otherwise this facility will languish and be left behind."

In 2012, the FAA first proposed merging the Westbury and Ronkonkoma TRACONs into a single site for the New York metropolitan region. Sites in New Jersey, upstate New York and Long Island were under consideration for the integrated facility before elected officials, including Schumer, successfully lobbied the FAA in 2014 to abandon those plans.

Staff at the two Long Island TRACON centers were furloughed, or worked without pay, during the 35-day government shutdown from Dec. 22, 2018, through Jan. 25, 2109, over Trump's request for congressional Democrats to provide $5.7 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.