A tractor-trailer cab veered off the Long Island Expressway and came to rest on the south service road in Manhasset late Monday night, after the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency, the Nassau police said in a statement.

The 76-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cab had left the expressway near Exit 34 around 11 p.m. and gone through a wooded area before it came to rest, police said.

The driver's identity has not been released.