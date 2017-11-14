This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Tractor trailer backs into, kills 89-year-old man, police say

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A man walking behind a tractor trailer in East Meadow was struck and killed Tuesday when the driver backed up, Nassau police said.

The driver had just made a delivery on East Meadow Avenue about 2:10 p.m. when his truck hit an 89-year-old man from Merrick, police said.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m., police said.

The victim’s identity was not released, and police said homicide detectives were continuing the investigation.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Patrick Tracy, a minister and volunteer  died Sept. Adventurous ex-campus minister, barkeep dies
UnsOund Surf shop in Long Beach, seen here Report: Workers lost estimated $8.2B after Sandy
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, seen Town to keep its public safety department
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside Curran transition chief seeks appointee resignations
Voters cast their ballots at Great Hollow Middle Brand: Convention vote drew high turnout
Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) on Monday, Oct. 30, NY Republicans make a push to save tax deduction
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE