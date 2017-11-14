Tractor trailer backs into, kills 89-year-old man, police say
A man walking behind a tractor trailer in East Meadow was struck and killed Tuesday when the driver backed up, Nassau police said.
The driver had just made a delivery on East Meadow Avenue about 2:10 p.m. when his truck hit an 89-year-old man from Merrick, police said.
The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m., police said.
The victim’s identity was not released, and police said homicide detectives were continuing the investigation.