A man walking behind a tractor trailer in East Meadow was struck and killed Tuesday when the driver backed up, Nassau police said.

The driver had just made a delivery on East Meadow Avenue about 2:10 p.m. when his truck hit an 89-year-old man from Merrick, police said.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m., police said.

The victim’s identity was not released, and police said homicide detectives were continuing the investigation.