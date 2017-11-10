This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Toilet paper truck hits Northern State Parkway overpass

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A tractor trailer carrying toilet paper struck an overpass Friday morning on the eastbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway, spilling at least part of its cargo on the road, State Police said.

The accident occurred about 4:20 a.m. near Exit 30 in Albertson and forced the closing of the right and center lanes and the exit ramp, according to informny.com, a state Department of Transportation website.

State Police said troopers were on the scene.

It was not immediately known if the truck driver would be issued a citation for being on the parkway, where commercial vehicles are banned.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

