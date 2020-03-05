TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Some traffic lights out in Valley Stream, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A series of traffic light outages on Rockaway Avenue just north of Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream is affecting traffic in the area, Nassau County police said.

Police said at 11:30 a.m. that crews were working to repair the outages, but did not have an estimate on when those repairs would be completed.

The lights are out in the vicinity of East Hawthorne Avenue, which is adjacent to the Long Island Rail Road tracks in the area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on Thursday in Albany. Cuomo: Long Island has its first coronavirus case; 22 in state
Joel Ferdinand. Cops: Man, 78, charged with assaulting officer
Officials in Port Washington North are considering cutting Village may sacrifice mature trees to repair roads, sidewalks
Tim Buxton of Huntington, went for a stroll Forecast: Sunny with high near 50
Stores on School Street in Glen Cove. Development Glen Cove seeks to grow as a North Shore cultural hub
An animatronic Ankylosaurus from the Dinosaurs! exhibit on 8 places to have dinosaur fun on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search