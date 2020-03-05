A series of traffic light outages on Rockaway Avenue just north of Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream is affecting traffic in the area, Nassau County police said.

Police said at 11:30 a.m. that crews were working to repair the outages, but did not have an estimate on when those repairs would be completed.

The lights are out in the vicinity of East Hawthorne Avenue, which is adjacent to the Long Island Rail Road tracks in the area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outages.