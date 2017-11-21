Service was temporarily suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch Tuesday after a minivan trying to go around crossing gates in the down position in Hicksville was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train, injuring the driver of the vehicle, an official said.

LIRR spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan said the crash happened about 12:20 p.m. at New South Road, which she described as the second crossing west of the Bethpage train station.

She said the identity and the condition of the driver were unknown.

“A van tried to go around the gates that were down and was hit by a train,” Armaghan said. She added the train was westbound and had left West Farmingdale at 12:16 p.m. and was due at Penn Station at 1:15 p.m.

Armaghan said there were no injuries to the people aboard the train but she added there was no further information immediately available.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, the LIRR said.