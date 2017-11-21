TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Train hits minivan, suspending service on Ronkonkoma line

The LIRR says a vehicle tried to go around down crossing gates in Hicksville when it was struck.

Police investigate at New South Road in Hicksville,

Police investigate at New South Road in Hicksville, where an LIRR train struck a minivan that was crossing the tracks on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Service was temporarily suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch Tuesday after a minivan trying to go around crossing gates in the down position in Hicksville was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train, injuring the driver of the vehicle, an official said.

LIRR spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan said the crash happened about 12:20 p.m. at New South Road, which she described as the second crossing west of the Bethpage train station.

She said the identity and the condition of the driver were unknown.

“A van tried to go around the gates that were down and was hit by a train,” Armaghan said. She added the train was westbound and had left West Farmingdale at 12:16 p.m. and was due at Penn Station at 1:15 p.m.

Armaghan said there were no injuries to the people aboard the train but she added there was no further information immediately available.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma, the LIRR said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

