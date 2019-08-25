TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Hempstead LIRR branch closed after train hits, kills person

LIRR service on the Hempstead branch has been

LIRR service on the Hempstead branch has been suspended after a person was struck and killed by a train near the Stewart Manor crossing early Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Lou Minutoli

By David M. Schwartz
A person died after being hit by a train Sunday morning west of Stewart Manor, Long Island Rail Road officials said.

The Hempstead branch was closed Sunday morning between the Bellerose and Hempstead stations, according to the LIRR's Twitter feed. 

A Long Island Rail Road spokeswoman said a train that left Penn Station at 6:22 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Hempstead at 7:14 a.m., hit the unidentified person about 7:10 a.m.

Service on the Hempstead branch remains suspended between Bellerose and Hempstead. The LIRR was trying to secure buses to transport passengers, according to the Twitter feed.

David Schwartz covers environmental issues.

