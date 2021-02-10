TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

LIRR train hits empty vehicle in West Hempstead

The scene of Wednesday night's crash at the

The scene of Wednesday night's crash at the grade crossing in West Hempstead, where a train struck an unoccupied vehicle. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Service on the Long Island Rail Road West Hempstead branch was delayed or canceled Wednesday night after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle at the crossing by the Lakeview station, but there were no injuries, an LIRR official said.

The accident temporarily caused several delays and cancellations, according to the LIRR's official Twitter account, but normal service was restored about 9:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Eagle Avenue when a westbound train struck a vehicle that was either parked on the tracks or stopped there, an LIRR spokeswoman said Wednesday night.

MTA Police were investigating, and the vehicle, which in a photo appeared to be a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, was unoccupied, the spokeswoman said. She did not immediately know how many people were on the train at the time.

According to the LIRR's official Twitter account, the accident caused a few delays and cancellations: A 9:05 p.m. train from Valley Stream due West Hempstead at 9:19 p.m. was canceled and an 8:21 p.m. train from West Hempstead due Jamaica at 8:47 p.m. was delayed.

Eagle Avenue was closed in both directions between Woodfield Avenue and Hempstead Gardens Drive, a police traffic advisory said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nassau top stories

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that the Officials: Queens and Brooklyn sites will give COVID-19 vaccine to thousands a day; arenas and stadiums to reopen
Dominic Spada last week resigned from his Town Former Huntington official charged with making false claims 
A medical worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine earlier How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Tess Ma, of Roslyn Heights, shows off Chinese More muted celebrations greet the Year of the Ox
Huntington Town Board member Mark Cuthbertson speaks at Longtime Huntington Town Board member will seek county seat
From left, Morgan Harloff, 14, James Bivona, 16, Teens raise money and awareness with lawn signs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?