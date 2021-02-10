LIRR train hits empty vehicle in West Hempstead

Service on the Long Island Rail Road West Hempstead branch was delayed or canceled Wednesday night after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle at the crossing by the Lakeview station, but there were no injuries, an LIRR official said.

The accident temporarily caused several delays and cancellations, according to the LIRR's official Twitter account, but normal service was restored about 9:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Eagle Avenue when a westbound train struck a vehicle that was either parked on the tracks or stopped there, an LIRR spokeswoman said Wednesday night.

MTA Police were investigating, and the vehicle, which in a photo appeared to be a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, was unoccupied, the spokeswoman said. She did not immediately know how many people were on the train at the time.

According to the LIRR's official Twitter account, the accident caused a few delays and cancellations: A 9:05 p.m. train from Valley Stream due West Hempstead at 9:19 p.m. was canceled and an 8:21 p.m. train from West Hempstead due Jamaica at 8:47 p.m. was delayed.

Eagle Avenue was closed in both directions between Woodfield Avenue and Hempstead Gardens Drive, a police traffic advisory said.