Storm delays buses, trains, air travel but few major disruptions 

Another round of snow Sunday created hassles getting around Long Island, but local transportation networks withstood the latest storm with few major disruptions.

The fast-moving storm left the region's roads, transit systems and airports operating mostly without issue. Last week's storm temporarily shut down the Long Island Rail Road, paralyzed air travel in the region and caused more than one hundred car crashes in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Sunday's storm did not cause delays or service changes on the railroad, MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said. He said he did not expect the storm to affect commuters Monday.

Drivers fared slightly worse Sunday, with snowfall making at times for wet roads and poor visibility. Traffic cameras showed cars moving a notch slower than usual along the Long Island Expressway and the Northern and Southern State parkways, which appeared largely clear of snow throughout the day.

New York State Transportation Department spokesman Stephen Canzoneri said he did not expect the storm to hinder the Monday morning commute.

As snowfall intensified midday, a truck carrying home heating oil overturned on Sunrise Highway in the Eastport area, according to Suffolk County Police. At least eight gallons of oil leaked from the truck, which blocked the eastbound off ramp at exit 62. The driver had minor injuries and received treatment at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

There were 45-minute delays on the Nassau Inter-County Express Sunday afternoon, and some buses took detours in Roslyn and Lake Success, according to the bus system. Service should return to normal by Monday morning albeit with some possible delays, according to a NICE bus news release.

The storm caused dozens of flight cancellations at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Long Island MacArthur airports, according to the airports midday Sunday. At one point in the afternoon, nearly all departures from JFK and most from LaGuardia were late, according to flightview.com.

But the disruption to air travel was less severe than it was during last week's nor'easter, which forced JFK and LaGuardia to suspend operations.

"This was much easier" than the last storm, MacArthur commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said Sunday. "We'd much rather have this."