Police identify 2 men killed in pit collapse

Photo of the scene on Wolver Hollow Road

Photo of the scene on Wolver Hollow Road in Upper Brookville where two workers were killed in a pit collapse on Tuesday. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nassau County police identified the two workers killed Tuesday after they were buried while working in a 30-foot trench installing a septic tank in Upper Brookville.

The deceased men, whose hometowns were not released, are Deniz Dos Santos Almeida, 57, and Max Antonio Turcios, 46, police said in a statement Thursday night. Officials had previously identified one of the victims as 45 years old.

Authorities said the men died after a wall of the pit collapsed and buried them under five-to-seven feet of wet mud and sand on Wolver Hollow Road. The younger victim was pulled from the hole after the 4:45 p.m. collapse Tuesday. But the second man’s body wasn’t recovered until Wednesday when emergency responders returned to the scene, shored up the holes walls, and then were able to recover the body, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

