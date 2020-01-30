Police identify 2 men killed in pit collapse

Nassau County police identified the two workers killed Tuesday after they were buried while working in a 30-foot trench installing a septic tank in Upper Brookville.

The deceased men, whose hometowns were not released, are Deniz Dos Santos Almeida, 57, and Max Antonio Turcios, 46, police said in a statement Thursday night. Officials had previously identified one of the victims as 45 years old.

Authorities said the men died after a wall of the pit collapsed and buried them under five-to-seven feet of wet mud and sand on Wolver Hollow Road. The younger victim was pulled from the hole after the 4:45 p.m. collapse Tuesday. But the second man’s body wasn’t recovered until Wednesday when emergency responders returned to the scene, shored up the holes walls, and then were able to recover the body, officials said.

