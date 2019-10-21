Truck fire closes two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway, cops say
An early morning truck fire caused delays on the westbound Long Island Expressway in the Jericho area Monday, police said.
Nassau County police said the fire was reported at 6:18 a.m. Nassau fire officials said firefighters from Jericho responded to the scene, which was located between exits 40 and 39.
Police said the rear tires of a dump truck caught fire and said the truck dumped some topsoil onto the road surface. One lane was closed in the area as a result.
Police said the truck was expected to be removed from the scene by about 8:30 a.m.
There were no reported injuries.
