An early morning truck fire caused delays on the westbound Long Island Expressway in the Jericho area Monday, police said.

Nassau County police said the fire was reported at 6:18 a.m. Nassau fire officials said firefighters from Jericho responded to the scene, which was located between exits 40 and 39.

Police said the rear tires of a dump truck caught fire and said the truck dumped some topsoil onto the road surface. One lane was closed in the area as a result.

Police said the truck was expected to be removed from the scene by about 8:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.