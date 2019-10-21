TODAY'S PAPER
Truck fire closes two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway, cops say

Firefighters from Jericho respond to a truck fire

Firefighters from Jericho respond to a truck fire on Monday, which closed two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway. Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An early morning truck fire caused delays on the westbound Long Island Expressway in the Jericho area Monday, police said.

Nassau County police said the fire was reported at 6:18 a.m. Nassau fire officials said firefighters from Jericho responded to the scene, which was located between exits 40 and 39.

Police said the rear tires of a dump truck caught fire and said the truck dumped some topsoil onto the road surface. One lane was closed in the area as a result.

Police said the truck was expected to be removed from the scene by about 8:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

