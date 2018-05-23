As officials prepared for President Donald Trump’s arrival at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage Wednesday afternoon, more than 60 protesters a few blocks away chanted slogans and carried signs warning Trump to “stop playing politics with our lives!”

They were not alone. Not far from the protesters, a group of Trump supporters made their presence known, saying they welcomed the president and his policies.

Trump will visit Long Island for a roundtable discussion on the MS-13 gang, and the protesters say their message is that the president is exploiting fear of gang violence as a way to attack immigrants.

Angel Reyes, Long Island community organizer for a civil rights group in Manhattan called Latino Justice, said Trump was “using MS-13 as an excuse to advance his anti-immigrant agenda” and deport all immigrants who are in the country illegally.

“We know there have been a lot of raids to supposedly search for MS-13,” he said. “But they’re taking a lot of undocumented immigrants” who are not affiliated with MS-13.

Elise Damas, an attorney with Carecen, an immigrant-rights legal group in Hempstead and Brentwood, said Trump’s repeated “vilification” of immigrants revealed his anti-immigrant “bigotry.”

She cited Trump’s use of the word “animals” to describe the people he was expelling from the country. The president first used the term last week in response to a California sheriff’s assertion that that state’s sanctuary law made it more difficult “to find the bad guys,” and has since doubled down on the term. Trump says he means that MS-13 members are animals, but his critics assert he was using the term to refer to immigrants more broadly.

“He’s not going to convince anyone that was solely directed toward MS-13,” said Damas, who was holding a sign that said, “Deporting Criminals? Start with Trump.”

“When he announced his campaign, the first thing he did was attack the immigrant community,” Damas said, referring to his June 15, 2015, speech in which he said many Mexican immigrants are “rapists” and criminals. “From Day One, he’s referred in virulent terms to the immigrant community. It’s something he’s done again and again.”

Across a set of metal barricades from the protesters were about 10 Trump supporters, including Patricia Dwyer of Manorville, who said immigrants should be thanking Trump for making their communities safer by fighting gangs like MS-13. Dwyer, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, said the protesters didn’t represent the entire immigrant community.

Counter-protester Joan Mills of Patchogue said she blamed weak borders for the flow of illegal drugs into the United States — including the heroin that took the life of her 26-year-old son, Christopher Daly, who she said died of an overdose in 2016.

The “animals” comment clearly referred only to MS-13, Mills said, and Trump’s repeated vows to combat MS-13 show he is sincere in his determination to root out the gang.

“Obviously he cares,” she said. “That’s why he’s here. He’s trying to do everything he can. It starts with border control, and we have to remove the gang members already here. We shouldn’t have to live in fear.”