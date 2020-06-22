TODAY'S PAPER
Baldwin woman, 26, killed in tubing accident on Father's Day

Nassau County police investigate a tubing accident on

Nassau County police investigate a tubing accident on Sunday in Oceanside after a woman being towed behind in a tube, left, collided with the bulkhead, killing her. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 26-year-old Baldwin woman was killed Sunday when the inner tube she was riding behind a powerboat crashed into a bulkhead in Parsonage Cove in Oceanside, police said.

Nassau County said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and identified the victim as Sabina Singh.

Police said Singh was in the tube being towed behind a boat operated by a 55-year-old man when the tube collided with a bulkhead at Middle Bay Country Club.

Singh was then transferred back into the boat and transported to Ann Street in Baldwin, where a Nassau County Ambulance crew was able to meet the boat and take her to a local hospital.

Police said Singh was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of "severe head and chest trauma." The investigation into the accident is continuing.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

