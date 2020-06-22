A 26-year-old Baldwin woman was killed Sunday when the inner tube she was riding behind a powerboat crashed into a bulkhead in Parsonage Cove in Oceanside, police said.

Nassau County said the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and identified the victim as Sabina Singh.

Police said Singh was in the tube being towed behind a boat operated by a 55-year-old man when the tube collided with a bulkhead at Middle Bay Country Club.

Singh was then transferred back into the boat and transported to Ann Street in Baldwin, where a Nassau County Ambulance crew was able to meet the boat and take her to a local hospital.

Police said Singh was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of "severe head and chest trauma." The investigation into the accident is continuing.