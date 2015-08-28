2 Nassau Jewish nonprofits each receiving $75G in federal funds for security enhancements, Rep. Kathleen Rice says

Two Nassau County Jewish community organizations are getting $75,000 each in federal funding for security enhancements, the office of Rep. Kathleen Rice said.

Congregation Aish Kodesh in Woodmere and the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Merrick each will receive funds through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides money for security enhancements to nonprofits that are at a high risk of terrorist attacks.

Rice's office said in a Thursday news release that the nonprofits will use the funds for forced-entry-resistant technology, security-modified doors, alarm systems and surveillance cameras.

Rice (D-Garden City) said the funds "will allow these institutions to make needed security improvements that will help prevent acts of terrorism and enhance emergency response capabilities."