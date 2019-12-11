TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
33° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

U.S. Navy Blue Angels to headline 2020 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Air show fans can relax: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels agreed to perform at the next Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be back the following year, officials said on Wednesday.

Also performing at the 2020 show, set for May 23 to May 24, will be the U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II. Dubbed the “Warthog,” this aircraft excels at supporting troops with low-altitude attacks.

The roster for next year’s show — the 17th — also includes: the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the GEICO Skytypers, Team Oracle with Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer, David Windmiller and the Farmingdale State College Aviation Team, the officials said.

“We are very excited to once again welcome the United States Navy Blue Angels to Long Island,” said George Gorman, regional director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in a statement.

“It is truly a weekend where we honor our military veterans as well as those who have lost their lives in service to our country,” he added.

In a switch from the usual Saturday and Sunday shows, the 2021 shows will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and Monday, May 31, 2021, to accommodate the Thunderbirds’ schedule.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Sen. Luis R. Sepulveda (D-Bronx) center, celebrates after NY to issue driver's licenses to those in the country illegally
The state is recommending Long Beach recoup the State to Long Beach: Recover 'unlawful separation payments'
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says she is Curran targets development 'red tape'
Taxpayers of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad Town sets vote to increase award for ambulance volunteers
Plainedge football head coach Rob Shaver before a Sarra: Why Shaver deserves coach of the year honor
The Merrick property. For sale: LI building where Taylor Dayne recorded hit 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search