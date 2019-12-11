Air show fans can relax: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels agreed to perform at the next Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be back the following year, officials said on Wednesday.

Also performing at the 2020 show, set for May 23 to May 24, will be the U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II. Dubbed the “Warthog,” this aircraft excels at supporting troops with low-altitude attacks.

The roster for next year’s show — the 17th — also includes: the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the GEICO Skytypers, Team Oracle with Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer, David Windmiller and the Farmingdale State College Aviation Team, the officials said.

“We are very excited to once again welcome the United States Navy Blue Angels to Long Island,” said George Gorman, regional director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in a statement.

“It is truly a weekend where we honor our military veterans as well as those who have lost their lives in service to our country,” he added.

In a switch from the usual Saturday and Sunday shows, the 2021 shows will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and Monday, May 31, 2021, to accommodate the Thunderbirds’ schedule.