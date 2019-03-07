A grassroots group aimed at removing blighted homes from their neighborhood today unveiled the first house it plans to renovate.

The Uniondale Community Land Trust on Thursday held a kickoff event in front of the Macon Place home, which it plans to reconstruct and make into affordable housing. The boarded-up home had been abandoned for years, said land trust president Paul Gibson, with a notice posted on the door by the Town of Hempstead warning that it is an "unsafe structure."

Community members had noticed dozens of these "zombie" homes in their neighborhoods, houses that were in foreclosure and had been abandoned, falling into disrepair. The land trust was formed as a way to improve and stabilize areas with such homes, Gibson said, with the group collaborating with organizations such as the Long Island Housing Partnership to purchase and rehab the homes and turn them into affordable housing.

"Take note of how many times we use the word community, how many times we use the word partners and how many times we use the word Uniondale," Gibson said at the start of the event, which featured Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. "That's the focus of all the efforts we've expended to get to this point."

The 1,350-square foot home will take four months to renovate, organizers said, and there will be a lottery to pick the new owners, who must earn between 50 to 80 percent of the average median income for Nassau County, which in 2017 was $108,133.