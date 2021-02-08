TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies in single-vehicle Uniondale car crash

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old man Sunday evening in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on Smith Street when he lost control of his 2005 Ford pickup, striking a tree just after 6 p.m. The sole occupant in the vehicle, police said he died at the scene as the result of "serious trauma injuries."

The driver's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said there appears to be no criminality and said it was not immediately clear if weather played a role in the crash. Road conditions related to the Sunday snowstorm is a factor being investigated, police said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

