Officials: Nassau cops searching for man in July Uniondale slaying

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Nassau police said Thursday they are searching for a Uniondale man in connection with a July shooting in the hamlet in which the victim later died.

Early on July 24, Yonel Pitaud, 50, of Tulip Court, shot Joseph Rosembert, 73, inside a home on the street, police said.

Officers responding to a call for possible shots fired at the home found Rosembert with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to Nassau University Medical Center.

Rosembert later died but it was not clear if Pitaud lived at the home where the shooting took place. A police spokesman said he could share no additional information.

Pitaud has ties to Smyrna, Tennessee; the Georgia towns, Hampton and McDonough; Fort Myers and Miami, Florida and Haiti, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-44-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

