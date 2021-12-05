A 24-year-old man was found with apparent stab wounds on a Uniondale sidewalk early Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital, Nassau police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a call at 3:52 a.m. of a "male laying on the ground" behind a building on Front Street, police said. They arrived to find the wounded victim.

He was transported to a hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to police.

His name and hometown were not immediately available Sunday.

The Homicide Squad is handling the investigation, police said, and anyone with information can call 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.