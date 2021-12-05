TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Man, 24, dies after apparent stabbing in Uniondale, Nassau police say

By Newsday Staff
Print

A 24-year-old man was found with apparent stab wounds on a Uniondale sidewalk early Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital, Nassau police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a call at 3:52 a.m. of a "male laying on the ground" behind a building on Front Street, police said. They arrived to find the wounded victim.

He was transported to a hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to police.

His name and hometown were not immediately available Sunday.

The Homicide Squad is handling the investigation, police said, and anyone with information can call 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

By Newsday Staff

Nassau top stories

Vivian Rivera-Zayas is seen with her mom, Ana
LI reaches grim milestone: 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Juel Park, 7, does schoolwork in Spanish in
Students in Herricks school district immersed in Spanish
Avianna DiMartino, 5, right, and her brother Anthony
Hundreds drop off gifts for children at Toys for Tots Drive
Long Beach police and fire responded to a
DA: Man gets 6 years in drugged driving crash
A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is
COVID-19 vaccination rates reported by NY are likely inaccurate, experts say
Professor Tetyana Delaney at St. Joseph's College in
LI professor looks at life during Mars mission
Didn’t find what you were looking for?