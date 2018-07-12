The Town of Hempstead will spend $515,000 in state grant funding for beautification and streetscaping projects in Levittown and Uniondale, officials said.

The improvements will include new street lighting with decorative poles, tree-lined streets, restored grass, trash receptacles, new concrete and pavement, and handicapped-accessible ramps, according to the town.

"It gives a newer, fresher look to the community," said Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, whose district includes Uniondale.

The town board voted unanimously on July 3 to award a contract to Westbury-based Roadwork Ahead Inc. following its lowest bid in a request for proposals. The work is expected to begin within 60 days and be completed by the end of summer 2019, town officials said.

The state grant comes from the Dormitory Authority State of New York, known as DASNY. The town first began the grant application process in 2016, though officials started working with Uniondale community groups in 2011 to get their input.

In Uniondale, crews will work on Uniondale Avenue between Midwood Street and Webster Avenue, Waverly Place between Newport Road and Uniondale Avenue, and Uniondale Avenue between Waverly Place and Cedar Street.

The county will also do other streetscaping along Uniondale Avenue from Jerusalem Avenue to Cedar Street, according to Nassau County Legislative Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport). Nassau's efforts have been several years in the making but got held up because of "political shenanigans," he said.

The county has bonded out just under $1 million for the work and hopes to complete it by the end of the year before embarking on a second phase that has yet to be determined. Valente Contracting Corp. of Mineola will do the county's work, Abrahams said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This has been an area that's been in need of beautification for quite some time," he said.

Pearl Jacobs, president of the Nostrand Gardens Civic Association in Uniondale, and her vice president, Heidi Sanft, said their community has been lobbying for streetscaping efforts in the hamlet for about a decade.

"We are very, very pleased that it is coming to fruition," Jacobs said.

Sanft said this project should be the beginning of other beautification work — such as uniform storefront signage — in Uniondale.

"I think this is a great day for Uniondale, but it's just the start," she said.

Hempstead Town's work in Levittown will be done on Marginal Road, which runs parallel to Hempstead Turnpike, between Loring and Wolcott roads, officials said.

Councilman Dennis Dunne Sr., who represents Levittown, said he hopes the beautification efforts will help Marginal Road's local businesses.

"That's the gateway to Levittown," he said. "Right now it just looks so 'blah.' "

The grant will be dispersed with $268,000 for Uniondale's portion and $247,000 for Levittown, officials said.

“These areas were hit particularly hard by the foreclosure crisis and have been having some trouble rebounding since," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. "Building these vibrant corridors is one of the easiest and most straightforward ways a town can attract new business and support our shared economy.”