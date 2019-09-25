TODAY'S PAPER
Police identify man struck and killed by vehicle Friday in Uniondale

By Newsday Staff
Nassau police Wednesday identified a man struck and killed by an unknown vehicle last week in Uniondale as David Powell, 58, a resident of the hamlet.

The vehicle struck Powell at 9:45 p.m. Friday as it headed southbound on Uniondale Avenue, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No additional information about the vehicle involved or the driver was released by police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

