Nassau County police have charged a Roosevelt man with public lewdness in connection with incidents dating back to last year, police said

Members of Nassau County's First Squad arrested Elmer Guerra, 35, Saturday at 3:20 p.m. at his residence on Delisle Avenue. He is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of public lewdness. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.

According to detectives, on May 18, 2019, police responded to a call of a man exposing himself in public on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale. Two girls, ages 14 and 15, said the man was in the rear yard of a residence touching himself while looking at them. He fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

On June 6, a 16-year-old boy was jogging on Washington Avenue in Roosevelt when he was approached by an unknown man, police said. The man was in his car when he talked to the boy while exposing and fondling himself. The man asked if he could take the teen home at which point the teen fled the scene, according to Nassau police. The man drove away in an unknown direction, according to police.