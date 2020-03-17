TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Robber slashes Uniondale cell phone shop employee, flees

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A man wiedling a sharp object held up a Uniondale cell phone repair shop Monday afternoon, slashing an employee before fleeing with two phones, Nassau police said.

The suspect, described as approximately 20 years old, slashed the 32-year-old employee causing a laceration to his left hand during the 6:14 p.m. robbery at We Fix Phones on Font Street, police said. 

After asking an employee to show him two cell phones, the suspect left the store only to return a short time later, officials said. The suspect again asked to see two cell phones, telling an employee he intended to pay for them with a credit card, police said.

That's when the suspect "reached into his pocket, removed a sharp object and swung it at the victim," police said. 

The suspect took off with the two cell phones and was last seen heading northbound on Manor Parkway., officials said. He wore a black jacket, police said.

The employee was treated at a hospital and released, officials said.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.  All calls will remain anonymous.

