Uniondale school officials assured parents and residents that they have been in close contact with health officials and will continue with heightened building cleaning after a local man tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the school district website signed by Superintendent William K. Lloyd and dated Thursday, school officials said that the diagnosis of the man being treated at NYU Winthrop Hospital for coronavirus, or COVID-19, will continue to be monitored but "we have been told that at the current time, there is no reason to take any additional precautionary or preventive measures than those we already have in place."

On Thursday, state officials reported that a 42-year-old Nassau County man tested positive for the virus and was one of four hospitalized patients statewide, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

An NYU Winthrop Hospital spokeswoman said the man was being treated at its Mineola facility. State officials said the man was not in intensive care and his condition had improved.

The school district, which enrolls about 7,000 students, said they will continue with heightened building cleaning and sanitizing procedures and recommended that all students, faculty, staff and community members follow the preventive guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Health Department.

Last week the district, like many on Long Island, issued a letter to parents and residents sharing the preventive guidelines from the CDC, such as washing hands for 20 seconds and avoid touching one's face. Schools in both Nassau and Suffolk counties have been adding hand sanitizer stations to schools, consulting with the local health officials as well as the CDC, and stepping up cleaning of surfaces frequently touched by students and staff.

On the Massapequa school district website, Superintendent Lucille F. Iconis noted earlier this week that local health officials have assured superintendents that there is no reason for any change or cancellation of school activities. She said the district is taking extra steps to keep the buildings clean, including adding hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the system.

"Extra attention and more frequent cleaning of doorknobs, handrails, lavatories, hard surfaces, and any other high traffic areas will diligently occur throughout each day," she said. "We all must be proactive in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of illness."

In Manhasset, schools superintendent Vincent Butera notified parents earlier this week that the district custodial staff has been cleaning frequently touched surfaces on a daily basis and have been using large disinfecting machines to clean classrooms and large spaces. Students and staff have been encouraged to wash their hands throughout the day.

The district also has a pandemic plan that is part of its schoolwide safety plan and is prepared to activate it if so directed by the Nassau County Department of Health, Butera said.