Officials: Workers trapped at Upper Brookville construction site

First responders are in Upper Brookville Tuesday afternoon investigating a report of two workers trapped at a construction site, authorities said.

A Nassau County police spokesman said personnel with the Emergency Services Unit responded at 4:42 p.m. to 1275 Wolver Hollow Rd. to aid two workers. The spokesman added that an “entrapment” occurred at a work site.

Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal, said he was gathering information, but “we have two people buried in a construction ditch.”

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

