Officials: Workers trapped at Upper Brookville construction site

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
First responders are in Upper Brookville Tuesday afternoon investigating a report of two workers trapped at a construction site, authorities said.

A Nassau County police spokesman said personnel with the Emergency Services Unit responded at 4:42 p.m. to 1275 Wolver Hollow Rd. to aid two workers. The spokesman added that an “entrapment” occurred at a work site.

Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal, said he was gathering information, but “we have two people buried in a construction ditch.”

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

