The Port Washington North Village Board will discuss the potential regulation of utility poles on village roadways at a Feb. 7 public hearing.

The law is intended to ensure prompt removal of utility poles that the board determines are damaged and should be replaced. The proposal would also prohibit poles from being built without a village permit. Location changes for existing poles would also require a permit.

First-time offenses would be punishable with a fine of up to $500.

Utility poles are frequently erected on village streets, roads and rights of way, and as a result, often “damaged by traffic accidents and adverse weather conditions” and need to be replaced, according to the proposed law.

The hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 3 Pleasant Ave.