TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Credit agency reduces Valley Stream's bond rating to junk status

Moody's Investors Service based its downgrade on the village's $2 million deficit. The mayor cited spending on emergencies.

Valley Stream went through $11 million in reserves

Valley Stream went through $11 million in reserves in eight years. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Valley Stream’s bond rating was reduced to junk bond status after an analysis by Wall Street credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service found the village with mounting deficit. 

Mayor Ed Fare said the village has imposed a hiring freeze and does not plan to bond for the next two years after village officials exhausted more than $11 million in reserve funds on road repairs, snow plows, ambulances and firetrucks in the past decade.

Moody’s reduced the village’s bond rating Feb. 15 from Baa3 to Ba1, which is considered “below investment grade” to determine interest rates for municipal bonds. The preliminary audit analyzed by Moody's found the village with an approximate $672,000 deficit in its general fund in 2018.

“The village will have great difficulty in shoring up its financial position,” Moody’s analysts wrote in its report. “The village’s fund balance turned negative in 2016 and continues to worsen with no sign of an immediate turnaround.”

The report notes that the village still has adequate cash for general budget operations. The village has not issued bonds to cover budgeted expenses and operations, Fare said. 

The village had $11 million in reserves when Fare took office eight years ago, but expenses have increased including replacing a $5 million culvert collapse on Valley Stream Boulevard, Fare said. Spending on emergency services and infrastructure left a $2 million hole in reserves, he said.

“The prior administration probably saved too much and I probably went crazy trying to catch up,” Fare said. “The good news is we’ve turned a corner. The big-ticket items are done, and we’re putting money back into our reserves.”

The village expects future surpluses with plans to add $500,000 to reserves for the next two years to rebuild its credit rating before it needs to bond again for emergency equipment.

“We realize we decided to spend reserves to make improvements,” Fare said. “We probably should have bonded for improvements, but it’s a balancing act and the previous administration saved every penny and I was over zealous.”

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Assemb. Anthony D'Urso, at his Port Washington home Assemblyman tells pope how his family saved Jews
A new concourse is planned at Long Island Schumer presses for funds to upgrade MacArthur
Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on Billy Joel sets 68th show in MSG residency
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, chats with Empire State NY not giving up on future Amazon project, official says
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, right, and Both sides rest in Mangano corruption retrial case
Police have released a surveillance image of two Cops: Stolen credit cards used at Walt Whitman