A Valley Stream woman’s report to cops she was awakened and assaulted by a burglar early Tuesday led investigators to a New York City man they said broke into the home and also committed a string of other offenses.

The 76-year-old victim told Nassau police she woke up about 2 a.m., noticed a light on in another room, and eventually confronted the suspect, later identified by cops as Travis McCoy, 27.

"The victim observed an unknown male with a flashlight going through her belongings," Nassau police said in a statement. "The victim confronted the subject and questioned his conduct. The subject shoved the female causing her to suffer pain in her neck, back and hip before fleeing the scene. The male left with the victim’s keys and cellular phone."

Officers caught up with McCoy later Tuesday in the backyard of a home in North Woodmere where he was taken into custody, police said. He faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree possession of burglary tools, linked to the alleged break-in Tuesday morning.

McCoy will be "arraigned when medically practical," police said. Officials did not specify McCoy's medical issue or where he was being treated. Police also did not provide information on the woman's injuries.

McCoy also faces a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle on Eastwood Lane in Valley Stream, and petit larceny for allegedly stealing items from vehicles on two other streets in the village. Police also accused McCoy of trespassing.