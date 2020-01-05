A Valley Stream man was arrested and charged after he peered into a woman’s bathroom window Saturday night and used a cellphone to film her while she showered, Nassau police said.

Paul Cotugno, 31, entered the woman’s backyard in Valley Stream shortly after 10 p.m. and used a chair to look into her bathroom window, police said. The woman, 25, screamed and Cotugno fled on foot. He was found a few minutes later and taken into custody, police said.

Cotugno was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. He was expected to be arraigned Sunday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.