TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Valley Stream man faces charges after filming woman in shower, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Valley Stream man was arrested and charged after he peered into a woman’s bathroom window Saturday night and used a cellphone to film her while she showered, Nassau police said.

Paul Cotugno, 31, entered the woman’s backyard in Valley Stream shortly after 10 p.m. and used a chair to look into her bathroom window, police said. The woman, 25, screamed and Cotugno fled on foot. He was found a few minutes later and taken into custody, police said.

Cotugno was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. He was expected to be arraigned Sunday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The proposed Long Beach Superblock lot between Long Developer to present plans for Superblock project in Long Beach
Commuters experienced delays at the LIRR station through Penn upgrades to impact LIRR rush-hour trains
Darren Kotchek of Plainview waits for a train LIRR riders say they have favorite train seats
Shahnaz Mallik (left) and Lisa Kaplan-Miller are members Muslim, Jewish women gather to break down barriers 
Reyna Machado, seen on Dec. 19, will become Breast cancer support group reaching across culture divide
LIRR president Phillip Eng on Dec. 12 explained LIRR: 'Ambassadors' ready to assist riders needing access
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search