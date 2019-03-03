Six Nassau County police officers and one civilian were injured early Sunday morning responding to a fire in Valley Stream that destroyed a deli, police said.

The fire gutted Crown Deli at 519 W. Merrick Rd., at the corner of Dale Place, and damaged an adjacent shoe and jewelry repair business.

Six police officers were treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital, according to Nassau Police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun. An unidentified civilian was also brought to the hospital and listed in stable condition, he said.

Police said they got the call about 6:10 a.m. and there were no deaths. A call to a phone number listed for Crown Deli was not answered.

With Jim Staubitser