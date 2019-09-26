A Brooklyn man was arrested and charged with robbery and assault Wednesday after biting and punching store employees at a Valley Stream mall who confronted him for shoplifting, Nassau police said.

Police officers took Jusham Graham, 31, into custody after he stole merchandise from a Hollister store inside the Green Acres Mall early in the afternoon and was confronted by the employees tasked with preventing shoplifting, officials said.

“He punched and bit them before fleeing on foot,” police said in a statement.

Graham next ran through a parking lot of a BJ’s store and “pushed an elderly female” to the ground and got into her car but fled after she screamed, police said.

“He was found a short time later by hiding in a bush in the vicinity of the mall. Officers placed the defendant under arrest without incident,” police said.

Police did not say whether the woman was injured.

Graham is charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree assault, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools, police said.

Graham will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives are seeking tips regarding the woman Graham allegedly pushed. Callers, who will remain confidential, can reach the Fifth Squad at 515-573-6553.