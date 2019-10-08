Multiple suspects were in custody and Hempstead Village and Nassau police continued to investigate after a car struck three parked vehicles in a Valley Stream neighborhood Tuesday afternoon near the Southern State Parkway, officials said.

Marked and unmarked vehicles from both departments as well as uniformed and plainclothes officers walked in and out of an area roped off by police tape on Blakeman Drive near Franklin Avenue.

The area is near a parking lot for the Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Northwell Health.

The incident began in Hempstead before a suspect drove on the Southern State Parkway and then struck the vehicles on Blakeman Drive, said Nassau police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun.

Police had more than one suspect in custody Tuesday night but LeBrun would not say how many or what charges they might face.

Behind the crime tape on Blakeman Drive, investigators walked around three parked vehicles — two sedans and an SUV.

William Andrade, 29, lives on Park Drive, adjacent to the area cordoned off by police.

Andrade said he was asleep at about 2:20 p.m. when he heard what sounded like a crash, followed by what he thought was a firecracker pop.

Andrade then made his way to his front door to see what caused the commotion.

"I said, ‘OK, something is really going on,’ " he said. "Then after that, I heard tires screeching."

Next, Andrade said, he saw a white BMW head in the opposite direction on his one-way street and then speed off.

“He was going the wrong way, it looked like he was trying to run away,” Andrade said.

A short time later, two detectives in an unmarked black sedan pulled up and asked Andrade, “Where did he go?.”

Andrade said he pointed the officers in the BMW's direction and seconds later he saw five or six more unmarked police cars giving chase on his street.

About ten minutes later, Andrade said he saw a male suspect in handcuffs.