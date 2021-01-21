TODAY'S PAPER
Racist materials posted at Valley Stream LIRR station, authorities say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Nassau police are investigating the posting of white supremacist-themed materials at the Valley Stream LIRR Station, authorities said Thursday.

Several stickers and at least one flyer were discovered at the station, said Leg. Carrié Solages (D-Lawrence). He provided photos and a video by a constituent showing materials on electrical boxes and a sign at the station from the New Jersey European Heritage Association, a group identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist organization.

The materials contained white supremacist themes and support for Kyle Rittenhouse, a white Illinois teenager charged with the fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of a third in August at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"In today's climate we remain very vigilant about these potential threats and I hope that we can work together to create peace and building unity," Solages said Thursday. "It’s very important that we stand together."

Nassau police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said the department was investigating in collaboration with a probe by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said in a statement that four "unauthorized stickers" were found Wednesday morning at the station by MTA police officers who immediately removed them.

"Hate has no place in our transit system," Tarek said. "An investigation is ongoing into how those stickers, which contained offensive and unacceptable content, were posted."

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

