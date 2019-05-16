A woman backing her car out of her driveway in Valley Stream hit and killed a woman in Wednesday, police said.

Sarwari Tabassum, 62, of Valley Stream, was walking on the sidewalk on Arkansas Drive when she was struck at 2:40 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release. Tabassum, who suffered injuries to her head, was declared dead at the scene by Nassau County police paramedics.

The female driver, 47, whom police did not name, “drove over” Tabassum, police said.

“The driver, upon realizing what had happened, immediately stopped and called police,” Nassau police said.

A test of the car’s brakes showed that the vehicle had “adequate” braking ability.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.