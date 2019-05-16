TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Woman hit, killed by car backing from LI driveway, police say

Nassau County police are investigating a pedestrian death

Nassau County police are investigating a pedestrian death in Valley Stream on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A woman backing her car out of her driveway in Valley Stream  hit and killed a woman in Wednesday, police said.

Sarwari Tabassum, 62, of Valley Stream, was walking on the sidewalk on Arkansas Drive when she was struck at 2:40 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release. Tabassum, who suffered injuries to her head, was declared dead at the scene by Nassau County police paramedics.

The female driver, 47, whom police did not name, “drove over” Tabassum, police said.

“The driver, upon realizing what had happened, immediately stopped and called police,” Nassau police said.

A test of the car’s brakes showed that the vehicle had “adequate” braking ability.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The device used to scare off geese from Village uses hawk kite to keep geese away
A moratorium on development has been in place Town proposes residential development ban
Juniors at Hauppauge High School celebrate their junior LI teens trade a hot gym for a cool prom  
There is a slight chance of more showers Forecast: Partly sunny for first round of PGA
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search