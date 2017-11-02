A Valley Stream school district must hand over $1.4 million in taxes it withheld from another district over a dispute that stems from tax incentives granted to the Green Acres Mall, a judge ruled on Thursday.

The Valley Stream Central High School District filed a lawsuit in June against one of its three feeder elementary districts, District 24, in Nassau County Supreme Court, suing to recoup the money that District 24 withheld.

Nassau Supreme Court Justice Jack Libert wrote in his decision that the elementary district “wrongfully withheld tax revenues” and that District 24 is prohibited from withholding taxes in the future, too.

Payments-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOTs, granted by the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency for the Green Acres Mall and Green Acres Commons, an adjacent shopping center, in Valley Stream spurred the dispute.

Currently, the school tax levy funding formula is calculated as if properties that receive PILOTs are off the tax rolls. But District 24, one of three elementary school districts that sends a portion of its tax levy to the high school district, believes the formula should account for PILOT properties.

In May, District 24 withheld $1.4 million in taxes from the high school district, prompting the lawsuit. The money has remained in a custodial account during the court case.

District 24’s attorneys did not immediately have a comment on Thursday afternoon. The high school district’s lawyers could not immediately be reached.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The high school district also had asked Libert to force three members of District 24’s board of education who are also on the high school’s board to recuse themselves from discussions and votes about the lawsuit. The board members have voluntarily recused themselves, and Libert dismissed that part of the case in his decision because it no longer applies.