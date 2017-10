A van caught fire Monday in the westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Syosset, snarling the morning commute, officials said.

The first report was of a disabled van in the center lane near Exit 43 at 6:27 a.m., but the van caught fire, Nassau County police said.

Some lanes were closed as the fire was extinguished and the vehicle removed, police said.

All lanes were reopened as of 8:42 a.m., officials said.