Copiague grocery store condemned, owner arrested after violations

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Suffolk County police and Town of Babylon authorities condemned and closed a Copiague grocery store Friday night after they said they found almost 20 alcohol and building code violations. 

Police said they conducted a State Liquor Authority inspection at La Vaquita Grocery on Great Neck Road at about 9:20 p.m. Babylon authorities — including the deputy public safety commissioner, the town building inspector and the town fire marshall — said they issued 11 building, fire and code violations during the inspection. Suffolk police from the First Precinct said they subsequently arrested the owner and charged him with seven alcohol beverage control violations. 

Owner Bolivar Rodriguez, 58, of Amityville, was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 at First District Court in Central Islip. 

