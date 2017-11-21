Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto was indicted Tuesday with more than 20 new federal criminal charges involving securities fraud in the issuance of the town’s public offering of hundreds of millions of dollars in securities between 2010 and 2016, according to a new federal indictment.

The superseding indictment adds 21 more counts to the alleged corruption and kickback case which Eastern District federal prosecutors have already brought against Venditto, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Mangano’s wife, Linda. The Manganos are not accused in the securities fraud.

The thrust of the new charges accuse Venditto of being instrumental and in failing to disclose what federal prosecutors said is having the town conceal millions in indirect loan guarantees to an unidentified co-conspirator who sources have said is former restaurateur Harendra Singh.

Venditto faces 21 new charges: one count of securities fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to securities offerings; and 19 counts of wire fraud related to securities offerings.

The charges involve the town’s issuance of 30 different securities offerings — typically used by municipalities to get financing for their normal operations and emergencies, such as superstorm Sandy, according to the indictment. The securities included: Bond Anticipation Notes, Bond Anticipation Renewal Notes, Revenue Anticipation Notes, Tax Anticipation Notes, General Obligation Bonds, Public Improvement Bonds, Public Improvement Refunding Bonds, Deficiency Notes and Hurricane Sandy Budget Notes, the indictment said.

In a parallel civil action, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit, accusing Venditto and the town with securities fraud.

Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo of Manhattan, said he could not comment immediately until he reviewed the new indictment.