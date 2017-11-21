The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the town of Oyster Bay and former Town Supervisor John Venditto with securities fraud for failing to disclose loan guarantees.

The guarantees were made on behalf of former town concessionaire Harendra Singh and are at the center of federal bribery charges brought against Venditto and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano. Town officials have disputed the guarantees’ legitimacy, and Venditto and Mangano have pleaded not guilty in the criminal charges.

“This action concerns defendants’ fraudulent omissions and misrepresentations in failing to disclose to the investing public material information relating to the town’s indirect guarantees of millions of dollars of private bank loans for the benefit of one of the town’s concessionaires,” the SEC civil lawsuit alleges. It also alleges the town and Venditto failed to disclose the guarantees in more than two dozen securities offerings from 2010 to 2015 and that when it eventually disclosed the guarantees those disclosures “were materially misleading.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District.