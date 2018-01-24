TODAY'S PAPER
Officer who was dragged by car slowly recovering from injuries, NYPD says

After emerging from coma, Dalsh Veve is showing signs of recovery, official says.

Photo of New York City Police Department officer

Photo of New York City Police Department officer Dalsh Veve, 35, right, and his wife Esther. Photo Credit: Twitter / NYPD 20th Precinct

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
An NYPD officer from Long Island who was severely injured last June when he was dragged by a car in Brooklyn has made small steps toward recovery but still has a long way to go, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Wednesday.

Dalsh Veve, 35, of North Baldwin, was in a coma for weeks after he suffered a head injury when a car he approached suddenly sped away, dragging him about three blocks.

Veve suffered what officials said were “catastrophic” injuries. He finally progressed to the point where he could recognize his wife Ester and their 2-year-old daughter Dashi.

Asked about Veve’s condition on Wednesday, O’Neill said there seems to be “some progress in his cognitive abilities.”

O’Neill, however, stressed that due to the severity of the injuries, recovery will likely take a long time.

The commissioner made his comments after giving his “State of The NYPD” address at a breakfast in Manhattan.

A 15-year-old reputed gang member from Brooklyn was allegedly behind the wheel of the stolen car Veve stopped. He has been charged with attempted murder.

Veve, a patrol officer at the time of the dragging, was promoted to the rank of detective in October.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

