Mourners gathered for a vigil Saturday near the scene of a wrong-way crash on the Southern State Parkway earlier in the week that killed four people and injured two others.

Family and friends, many in dark T-shirts remembering the victims, left flowers and said prayers near the North Massapequa crash site as traffic rolled past nearby.

The fiery crash happened about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, police said, when a 1998 Toyota Camry going the wrong way on the eastbound parkway hit a 2011 Nissan Rogue head-on between Exit 29 and Exit 30. The driver of the Camry, Marvin Balcaseres, 33, of Farmingdale, died, as did three others in the Rogue, identified by police as driver Ruben Sanchez-Flores, 67, and passengers Edith Magana, 56, and Ivis Sanchez-Cordova, 34, all of Hempstead.

The victims in the Rogue were headed to work in Farmingdale at the time of the crash, police said.

The Southern State has long been one of Nassau County’s deadliest parkways. In 2012, a Newsday report called it the deadliest in the county.