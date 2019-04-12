Susan Brown of Uniondale prays that the man who gunned down her son, Terrance, can't sleep at night; that he's haunted by a senseless murder and the victims left behind to carry the grief.

"You won't rest until you come forth," Brown said Friday at the Uniondale street corner where her 24-year-old son was shot and killed five months ago. "I know it's weighing on you. Be a man and accept the consequences."

On Friday evening, community groups, religious leaders and anti-violence activists will hold a vigil at 6 p.m. at the site of the murder to draw attention to Brown's killing, and to gun violence in the so-called corridor communities of Hempstead, Roosevelt, Westbury, Uniondale and Freeport.

"We are putting out a call to action for the entire Long Island community," said Rahsmia Zatar, executive director of STRONG Youth, an anti-gang advocacy group, at a news conference announcing the vigil. "Our kids deserve an opportunity to have children and grandchildren."

Nassau police said Brown and an unidentified man, also 24, were struck by gunfire on Dec. 12, 2018, as they sat in a vehicle near the intersection of Bira Street and Jerusalem Avenue. Brown died two days later from his injuries, while the other victim survived. The crime is unsolved and the perpetrator remains at-large.

"The case is still active," said Nassau police spokesman Vincent Garcia. "Detectives are continuing to investigate all leads."

Uniondale civic activist Valerie McFadden believes there are members of the community who know the identity of the killer but won't come forward for fear of being labeled a "snitch" in the neighborhood.

"This is a human life that was stolen," McFadden said, urging the community to cooperate with law enforcement.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The corridor communities are no stranger to violence.

In December 2007, Kareem Sapp, 19, an aspiring auto mechanic, was fatally shot on a Uniondale street as he offered a young woman a ride. Grady Hampton of Uniondale was convicted of second-degree murder and received a 20-years-to-life sentence for Sapp's killing. Police said Sapp previously had an affair with Hampton's girlfriend.

"The community has been in the midst of hell for a long time," said Kareem's father, Thomas Sapp.

Stephanie Drain, whose son, Andre Graydon, was gunned down on New Year’s Day in front of a Hempstead bar, added "you can move on but you can never let go."

Charles Smith of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in 2017 to the shooting and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Brown said her son — who she described as a "good person" who loved basketball and spending time with his friends and family — deserves justice as well.

"The community cannot let this continue," she said.

Nassau police urge anyone with information about Brown's murder to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.