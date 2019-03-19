Long Islanders vote in village elections

This story was reported by Rachelle Blidner, Khristopher J. Brooks, Deborah S. Morris, Rachel O'Brien and Ted Phillips. It was written by Blidner.

Long Islanders voted Tuesday in 10 contested village elections, including in a bid in Hempstead Village to replace an indicted trustee and a controversial race over development in Lynbrook.

Unofficial results for some of the races were reported by village officials Tuesday night.

Malverne will have a new mayor for the first time in a dozen years. Deputy Mayor Keith Corbett is expected to assume the village’s top job with 1,473 votes, Deputy Village Clerk Jill Valli said. Lori Lang, who got 964 votes, also ran for the seat after the longtime mayor, Patricia A. McDonald, decided not to seek re-election. In the race for two trustee seats, incumbent Lauren Touchard got 1,505 votes, Timothy Sullivan got 1,574, Antony Pfeffer had 923 and Rossana Weitekamp had 821.

A new trustee is expected for Hempstead Village after Perry Pettus, who faces four indictments on corruption charges, decided not to seek re-election. Waylyn Hobbs Jr. was projected to take that seat with 767 votes while incumbent trustee Jefferey Daniels was expected to win re-election with 789 votes, Clerk Patricia Perez said.

Lynbrook incumbent Mayor Alan Beach is expected to hold his seat with 3,330 votes after he was challenged by Deputy Mayor Hilary Becker, who got 974 votes, Clerk John Giordano said. Results were not available for the trustees race.

The Babylon Village mayor and two trustees were projected to hold on to their seats, Clerk Jean Marie Parker said. Mayor Ralph Scordino got 1,289 votes running against challenger Kathy Hoffman, who had 910 votes. Incumbent trustee Robyn Silvestri was the highest vote-getter with 1,302 votes and incumbent Tony Davida had 1,248 votes.

Incumbents were also projected to keep their trustee seats in Massapequa Park and Floral Park.

In a race for two trustee seats in Massapequa Park, Tina Schiaffino got 653 votes, and Daniel Pearl got 592 votes.

In Floral Park, Lynn Pombonyo got 1,401 votes and Frank Chiara got 1,231, Administrator Gerry Bambrick said. Challenger Nadia Holubnyczyj received 834.

In Greenport, incumbent trustee Jack Martilotta and challenger Peter Clarke were projected to win two trustee seats with 186 and 216 votes respectively, Village Clerk Sylvia Pirillo said. Greenport Mayor George W. Hubbard Jr. was unopposed.

In a race for two trustee seats in East Williston, village trustee incumbent James Iannone claimed 244 votes while candidate Raffaela Dunne got 233 votes and James Reichman had 174 votes, Clerk Marie Hausner said. Incumbent trustee Bonnie Parente ran unopposed for mayor.

In Freeport, two trustee seats were expected to be filled by incumbent trustee Jorge Martinez, who got 1,715 votes, and candidate Christopher L. Squeri, who got 1,342, clerk Pamela Walsh Boening said. Michael Pomerico got 976 votes, Jennifer Winters had 758 and Joseph Gambino got 675.

Other results for contested races were still being tabulated Tuesday.

Valley Stream Mayor Edwin A. Fare is facing challenger Anthony Bonelli. Cristobal Stewart and Jed Kaplowitz are challenging incumbents Vincent Grasso and Dermond Thomas for two trustee seats.

Besides village elections, residents of the Fernwood Terrace-Stewart Manor Library Funding District voted to approve a referendum on contract renewal for library services with the Garden City Public Library. The five-year contract will cost $27,870 annually.