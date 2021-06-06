This story was reported by John Asbury, Vera Chinese, Carl MacGowan, Deborah S. Morris, Nicholas Spangler, Jean-Paul Salamanca and Dandan Zou.

Long Island voters in eight villages will elect trustees running in contested races and elect mayors who are also facing challengers in Southampton, Sag Harbor and Port Jefferson when they go to the polls June 15.

In what may be Long Island’s most contentious mayoral race this year, incumbent Jesse Warren will face off against his predecessor, Michael Irving, in Southampton Village. Warren, who is 38 and owns two boutiques in the village, was a newcomer to village politics when he was elected in 2019. He narrowly defeated Irving, winning by fewer than 50 votes, 450-405.

Irving, 67, served as mayor from 2017 until 2019 and spent five years as a trustee and also served on the village planning board.

The election marks a shift in village politics, with spending from private outside groups on behalf of the candidates, including mailers from the Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation, the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association’s Political Action Committee.

Warren has clashed with the village PBA during his tenure, with the union holding a no-confidence vote last summer against the mayor, who also serves as police commissioner.

Warren is running on his record of addressing pollution in Lake Agawam and revitalizing the village’s downtown.

"This election we have a very clear choice as to whether to keep our village moving forward with positive achievements or simply to turn back the clock as to how things used to be," Warren said during a Thursday debate hosted by the Express News Group, a local newspaper chain.

Irving said he is running because he has strong family ties to the community and that he has a track record of working with all members of government, including the police.

"We need to bring unity back," Irving said during the debate. "I wouldn’t have stayed here for 67 years if it weren’t for the people of Southampton."

Running for two open trustee seats are incumbents Mark Parash and Andrew Pilaro, who have aligned with Irving, and challengers Robin Brown and Roy Stevenson. The terms are two years.

Sag Harbor In Sag Harbor, trustee James LaRocca will face off against first-term Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy. Incumbents H. Aidan Corish and Robert Plumb, and challenger Bayard Fenwick will vie for two seats, with terms of two years, in the at-large election.

Huntington Bay Huntington Bay voters will decide who fills the seat of trustee Dom Spada, who is stepping down following his arrest earlier this year while serving as the Huntington maritime services director. He faces felony charges for falsifying information on a Civil Service application. Barbara Beuerlein and Michael Frawley are running to serve the remainder of Spada’s two-year term. Incumbent Mark L. Dara is seeking reelection. Voting hours are from noon to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 244 Vineyard Rd.

Port Jefferson Residents will vote for mayor and two open trustee seats. All three come with two-year terms. Incumbent Mayor Margot J. Garant is being challenged by Barbara Ransome, director of operations for the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. For trustee, the candidates are incumbents Stanley Loucks and Kathianne Snaden, and challenger Suzanne Velazquez. Voting is 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 15 at the Village Center, 101A East Broadway.

Belle Terre Three candidates are running for two open seats in Belle Terre. Each seat is for a two-year term. Incumbents Richard Musto and Caroline Engelhardt are running against challenger Richard M. Harris. Voting is June 15, noon to 9 p.m., at the Village Community Center, 55 Cliff Rd.

Rockville Centre Three candidates are running for two trustee seats and a village justice, each to four-year terms. Incumbent trustee Emilio Grillo is running against challengers Katie Conlon and Mark Christopher Albarano. Trustee Nancy Howard is not seeking reelection. Kevin McDonough is running unopposed for village justice. Voting will be held at the John Anderson Recreation Center from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hewlett Harbor Four candidates are running for two trustee seats that come with a two-year term. The incumbents, Deputy Mayor Leonard Oppenheimer and trustee Gil Bruh, are running on the Residents Party line against challengers Domenico Calandrella and Afrim Pulatani, of the For a Better Hewlett Harbor Party.