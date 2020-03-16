Villages deep clean to prep for elections Wednesday

Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be out in abundance in polling places across Long Island on Wednesday as residents cast their votes in village elections despite the growing threat of the new coronavirus.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, said Monday there was "no change" in the plans to hold village elections across the state on Wednesday, leaving local village administrators to prepare for a stream of voters at a time when public health experts are encouraging people to stay home and keep their distance from one another.

"We are in uncharted territory," said Mayor Edwin Fare of Valley Stream, where two trustees will defend their seats Wednesday against one challenger. "It's a very fluid situation."

In response, village officials say they are initiating deep cleans of their polling places and stocking up on hand sanitizers, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to combat the COVID-19 virus if soap and water are not within reach.

In Massapequa Park, where there are competitive races for mayor and two trustee seats, village officials plan to only let around 10 voters into village hall at a time to practice the "social distancing" that public health experts recommend for halting the virus' spread.

"We don't normally have more than 50 people at once congregating, so we should be OK," interim Mayor Teresa Spinosa said Monday. She is running to keep her seat.

In Farmingdale, where former Mayor George Starkie is challenging Mayor Ralph Ekstrand for his post, the village plans to give out a new pen to every voter.

"They'll have a souvenir of the day," Village Administrator Brian Harty said Friday. "They'll get one pen to fill out their ballot and go home."

Patchogue has had to scramble to find new polling places after an elementary school, fire house and community room became unavailable because of concerns over the outbreak.

"We have four polling places typically," Mayor Paul Pontieri said Monday. "We've had to change three of them."

While some villages may have preferred postponing their elections given the outbreak, New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Peter A. Baynes said Friday they do not have the authority to do so.

Baynes sent out recommendations to villages last week on safeguarding polling places during the crisis, including cleaning and disinfecting shared surfaces, providing hand sanitizer and asking election inspectors to stay home if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms.

Even with all the preparations, some village officials expressed concern about the prospect of low turnout and the typically heavy involvement of seniors in the elections, given that older adults are at higher risk of serious illness if infected by the virus.

"They're all senior citizens," Pontieri said of poll workers. "You're putting them all in jeopardy now," he said. "We'll deal with it, and we just hope no one gets sick."

Spinosa expressed similar concern, saying fears of the coronavirus might depress participation.

"I think the elderly might be reluctant [to vote] because their families are telling them to not go out at all," she said.

She said it was daunting to put on an election during a global pandemic.

But "we're all in this together," she said.

With Yancey Roy, Ted Phillips and Carl MacGowan