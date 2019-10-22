TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Delury, Long Beach City Council

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Michael Delury

Republican

Michael Delury, 60, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Delury has worked as treasurer for the village of East Williston for the past eight years.

ISSUES:

Delury said he wants to hold the line on real estate taxes. He said the city needs better budgeting and implement a five-year-plan to adhere to budgets and hold people accountable.

He wants to eliminate corruption by evaluating the city’s financial problems and stop overpayments to employees in various departments.

Delury said he wants to improve the quality of life for residents by fixing roads, maintaining clean water and improving financial stability to restore trust in government.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

