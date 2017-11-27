TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Bayville woman, 82, goes missing while heading home

Liselotte Herzog

Liselotte Herzog Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Nassau police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old Bayville woman who was last seen on Sunday in Selden.

Police described Liselotte Herzog as “vulnerable” and said she was seen in Selden at 3:30 p.m. driving a 2010 gray Nissan Sentra with the license plate EXR-4980.

Herzog was supposed to be on her way home at the time but did not return to her residence, police...

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

