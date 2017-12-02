TODAY'S PAPER
‘Vulnerable’ 22-year-old Oceanside man missing, police say

Kenny Rotwein in an undated photo.

Kenny Rotwein in an undated photo.

By Jean-Paul Salamanca
Nassau County police are searching for a 22-year-old “vulnerable adult” reported missing Friday in Oceanside.

According to detectives, Kenny Rotwein of Oceanside was last seen at his home on Golf Drive before he went missing around 5 p.m. Friday. Rotwein is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with hazel eyes, facial hair and brown hair, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about Rotwein’s whereabouts to either contact the Nassau County police Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

