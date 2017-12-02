Nassau County police are searching for a 22-year-old “vulnerable adult” reported missing Friday in Oceanside.

According to detectives, Kenny Rotwein of Oceanside was last seen at his home on Golf Drive before he went missing around 5 p.m. Friday. Rotwein is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with hazel eyes, facial hair and brown hair, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about Rotwein’s whereabouts to either contact the Nassau County police Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.