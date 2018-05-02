A Walmart tractor trailer struck an overpass on the Meadowbrook Parkway Wednesday morning in East Garden City, causing debris to strike two other vehicles, police said.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the northbound parkway at Stewart Avenue, State Police said in a news release.

There were no injuries, police said.

The State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded and inspected the tractor trailer, whose driver was issued a ticket, police said.