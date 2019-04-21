A pedestrian was killed crossing Sunrise Highway in Wantagh late Saturday night, Nassau County police said.

Police said Holario Perez, 60, of Bellmore, attempted to cross the highway at 11:57 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2014 Chevrolet near Wantagh Avenue.

Perez suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a news release.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, remained at the scene, police said. The vehicle had adequate braking ability, a test showed. The investigation is ongoing.