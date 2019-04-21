TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Pedestrian fatally struck on Sunrise Highway in Wantagh, police say

Nassau County police at the crash scene on

Nassau County police at the crash scene on Sunrise Highway in Wantagh just after midnight Sunday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

A pedestrian was killed crossing Sunrise Highway in Wantagh late Saturday night, Nassau County police said.

Police said Holario Perez, 60, of Bellmore, attempted to cross the highway at 11:57 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2014 Chevrolet near Wantagh Avenue.

Perez suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a news release.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, remained at the scene, police said. The vehicle had adequate braking ability, a test showed. The investigation is ongoing.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

John Skidmore of Bellmore Presbyterian Church carries a LI Easter services begin with sunrise at Jones Beach
A road sign alerting drivers to the upcoming Northern State to close for overnight construction
Suffolk County Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst). Pol hits horse trading, aide may have benefitted
A bald eagle at its nest in Centerport Eagles bring birders, ruffling residents' feathers
This Garden City home is listed for $2,299,999. 1873 LI home topped with rooftop deck
A voter retrieves her "I Voted" sticker after Will NYers pay for political campaigns?